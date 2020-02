Ridgefield ties for third at Lawman Invitational

Top-four finishes in seven weight classes led the Ridgefield wrestling team to a share of third place at the Lawman Invitational on Saturday at Jonathan Law High School in Milford.

Ridgefield had 132 points to tie Fairfield Prep for third place behind East Haven (198 points) and Norwich Free Academy (180), which finished first and second, respecively, in the field of 16 teams.

Nathan Blaha reached the finals at 112 pounds for the Tigers and was the runner-up, losing on a pin to Harding’s Xavier Reed in the championship match.

Liam Keppler pinned East Haven’s Danny Clough (in 2:17) to place third for Ridgefield at 170 pounds, and teammate James Nightingale won by injury default over Harding’s George Aquino to finish third at 285 pounds.

Adding fourth-place finishes for the Tigers were Alex Blaha (106 pounds), Spenser Carlson (120 pounds), Lucas Ferreira (132 pounds), and Max Alisanov (152 pounds).

Lawman Invitational

Team results - 1. East Haven 198, 2. NFA 180, 3. Fairfield Prep and Ridgefield 132, 5. Suffield/Windsor Locks 128½, 6. Northwestern 98, 7. Harding and Shelton 79, 9. Notre Dame-Fairfield 70, 10. Joel Barlow 66½, 11. Jonathan Law 60½, 12. Masuk 56, 13. New Haven 49½, 14. Darien 29, 15. North Haven 26, 16. St. Joseph 5

Individual results

106 Josh Brault (Joel Barlow) tech fall Dominic Milano (East Haven), 15-0 3:21; 3. Daniel Taggart (Suffield/WL) dec. Alex Blaha (Ridgefield), 4-2

113 Xavier Reid (Harding) pin Nathan Blaha (Ridgefield), 3:39; 3. Joshua Nieroda (Suffield/WL) pin Savannah Vanase (NFA), 2:06

120 Joe Iamunno (North Haven) pin Luke Plano (Suffield/WL), 0:09; 3. Thomas Brunelli (NFA) pin Spenser Carlson (Ridgefield), 2:58

126 Zachary Johns (Suffield/WL) dec. Mathew Divito (East Haven), 15-5; 3. Connor Devega (NFA) dec. Garrett Ziperstein (Shelton), 13-3

132 Dominic Renfree (NFA) dec. Alec Divito (East Haven), 4-2; 3. Colden Williamson (Northwestern) dec. Lucas Ferreira (Ridgefield), 2-1

138 Tanner Divito (East Haven) dec. Joseph Cardozo (Fairfield Prep), 7-1; 3. Marco Folino (Northwestern) dec. Xavien Reid (Harding), 6-4

145 Dylan Washburn (Suffield/WL) pin Henry Bosken (Fairfield Prep), 3:05; 3. Hugo Ortiz (East Haven) pin Hunter Sanden (Northwestern), 3:10

152 Matthew Raine (Suffield/WL) pin Alex Cardozo (Fairfield Prep), 0:38; 3. Mark Delima (Notre Dame-Fairfield) dec. Max Alisanov (Ridgefield), 7-0

160 Dean Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep) dec. Mike Monaco (Shelton), 9-3; 3. Chino Grant (New Haven) NC Antonio Rosado (Jonathan Law)

170 Theran Vanase (NFA) pin Frankie McNeary (Joel Barlow), 3:17; 3 Liam Keppler (Ridgefield) pin Danny Clough (East Haven), 2:17

182 Mason Mcmahon (NFA) dec. Michael Agate (Notre Dame-Fairfield), 9-7 OT; 3. Jessie Borchert (East Haven) dec. James Nedder (Darien), 13-12

195 Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern) pin Colton Deleo (Masuk), 0:48; 3. Vincenzo Bunce (East Haven) pin Darnell Benoit (Harding), 0:20

220 Ruben Britos (NFA) pin Austin Pompa (Masuk), 2:09; 3. Gunner Horton (East Haven) dec. Anthony Martinez (Joel Barlow), 6-3

285 Matt Weiner (Shelton) pin Tyler Kruse (East Haven), 1:22; 3. James Nightingale (Ridgefield) NC George Aquino (Harding)