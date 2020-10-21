RHS teams to compete in regional postseason

Regardless of regular-season records, all Ridgefield fall sports teams will qualify for the conference postseason this year.

The FCIAC will hold postseason tournaments for boys and girls soccer, field hockey, and girls volleyball from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12.

Teams will remain within their regional divisions (East, Central or West) for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ridgefield teams are competing in the Central region along with Staples, Danbury, Norwalk, Brien McMahon, and Wilton.

According to a statement from the FCIAC, “the tournaments are starting immediately (after the regular season) due to advice from the medical community to complete play as soon as possible due to (the) expected increase in COVID cases.”

The higher seeds will host each round.

For regions with eight teams, all eight teams will play in the first round; for regions with six teams, the top two seeds will have first-round byes; and for regions with five teams, the top three seeds will have first-round byes.

In boys soccer, all three regions (East, Central, West) will have first-round games on Nov. 4, followed by the semifinals Nov. 6 and the finals Nov. 10.

In girls soccer, the East and West regions have first-round games on Nov. 7, followed by the semifinals Nov. 10 and the finals Nov. 12. The Central region has first-round games on Nov. 5, followed by the semifinals Nov. 7 and the finals Nov. 10

In field hockey, the East region has semifinals Nov. 5 and finals Nov. 7; the Central region has first-round games Nov. 5, semifinals Nov. 7, and finals Nov. 10; and the West region has first-round games Nov. 7, semifinals Nov. 10, and finals Nov. 12.

In girls volleyball, all three regions have first-round matches Nov. 5, semifinals Nov. 7, and finals Nov. 10.

The FCIAC Regional Cross Country Championships will be held in New Canaan’s Waveny Park on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Each region will be run independently and eight runners per team will be allowed.

Times will be announced at a later date.

The FCIAC Regional Girls Swimming and Diving Championships will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Each region will have its own competition, with 25 swimmers per team allowed to compete.

Sites for the meets are being determined and will be announced at a later date.