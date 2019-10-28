Ridgefield teams third at Class LL meets

The Ridgefield boys and girls cross country teams both placed third at the Class LL state championships on Saturday at Wickham Park in Manchester.

The RHS girls had 119 points to finish behind Hall (77) and Trumbull (97), and the RHS boys had 151 points to finish behind Conard (63) and Staples (102).

After going unbeaten during dual meets and then winning the FCIAC championship, the Ridgefield girls team was beaten for the first time this season. The Tigers had two of the top-11 overall finishers but were unable to match Hall and Trumbull’s depth — Hall placed its five scoring runners in the top 24 and Trumbull had its five scoring runners in the top 31.

Tess Pisanelli led Ridgefield with a fifth-place overall finish in a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds for the 5,000-meter course. Teammate Katie Rector was 11th overall in 19:59.

Elizabeth Jasminski (30th, 20:54), Katie Langis (32nd, 20:55) and Regan McGrath (44th, 21:18) also contributed to the Tigers’ team score.

Hall won the team title despite having top runner Jenna Zydanowicz hobble to a 26th-place finish after slowing down late. Katherine Sanderson finished seventh and Nora Holmes was ninth to lead the Warriors.

Greenwich’s Mari Noble was first overall for the second straight year. Noble had a time of 18:30, a personal-best for the junior standout. She finished 28 seconds ahead of Manchester’s Kate Hedlund (18:58).

Danbury’s Daniella Grullon-Pena finished third in 19:10, followed by Southington’s Jacqueline Izzo (19:22), who was one second faster than Pisanelli.

Pacing the Ridgefield boys team were Charlie King and Chuckie Namiot, who finished 14th and 15th overall, respectively, in matching times of 16:35.

Adding points for the Tigers were Trevor DeMarco (29th, 17:03), Liam Carcich (31st, 17:05) and Ethan Snyder (62nd, 17:40).

Conard earned its first state class title in more than a decade in decisive fashion, placing three runners in the top 10. Gavin Sherry was first overall in 15:24, with Callum Sherry placing fourth (16:13) and Tyler Remigino finishing 10th (16:25).

Notes: Both Ridgefield teams qualified for the State Open races, which take place this Friday at Wickham Park.