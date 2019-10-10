Ridgefield takes step back in loss to Rams

Ridgefield boys soccer coach Phil Bergen was feeling better about his team.

After opening the season with four straight losses, the Tigers had gone unbeaten (2-0-2) in their next four contests. Moreover, Ridgefield was finally producing goals — nine in three games — after being held scoreless in four of their first five matches.

Then came a setback on Saturday.

Despite taking 17 shots (seven on goal), the Tigers were unable to hit the back of the net in a 1-0 road loss to New Canaan.

The Rams had only three shots on goal but were able to convert on one of those attempts with 10 minutes to play.

“It was really frustrating,” Bergen said. “We were in their half of the field the whole time and could not finish. We had several 100% chances that we didn’t take.”

With the loss, Ridgefield fell to 2-5-2 ahead of today’s road game at Norwalk.

The Tigers were coming off a 3-2 victory over Darien last Thursday in Ridgefield.

Ludwin Godoy, Tim Vanni and Tim Llewellyn had the goals for Ridgefield, with Llewellyn scoring on a blast from long range.

Nico Pelaez and Ben Ragland were credited with assists, while Ridgefield goalie Ray Dearth made four saves.

Two days earlier, the Tigers played Brien McMahon to a 2-2 tie at RHS.

Holden Quane and Liam Harford scored the Ridgefield goals, with Quane and Ben Ragland contributing assists.

“We have a great backline,” Bergen said. “We lost Steven Brodsky for the year with a broken collarbone a few games ago and we switched to three defenders and they have been excellent. [Center back] Will Baker has been the best man on the field in all the games we’ve played, and Chad Eskanazi on the left and Diego Pepe on the right have also been fantastic. We moved Ludwin Godoy into a defensive midfielder/stopper role, and he has been doing a great job.

“The problem for us has been finishing,” Bergen added. “With the defense we have, if we can start scoring goals consistently we could be a dangerous team.”