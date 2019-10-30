Ridgefield rallies to tie Staplesin final regular-season meet

Trailing by five points, the Ridgefield girls swim team got first- and third-place finishes in the final event to tie Staples, 93-93, last Wednesday in Westport.

The rare result came in the regular-season finale for the Tigers (7-2 ), who begin the post-season with the FCIAC championship meet next Tuesday at Greenwich High School.

Staples had an 89-83 lead going into the 400 freestyle relay, but Ridgefield took 12 of a possible 16 points to even the score.

Rylie Giles, Stephanie Bishop, Juliette Castagna, and Hannah Seward combined to finish first in a time of 4:06.48, while teammates Emma Levine, Isobel Kennerley, Molly Crist, and Riley Riebling were third in 4:28.62.

Placing first in individual events for Ridgefield were Giles in the 200 freestyle (2:08.85) and the 400 freestyle (4:43.33), Seward in the 50 freestyle (27.42) and the 100 butterfly (1:03.66), and Hanna Sotolongo in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.42).

Second-place finishes came from Miranda Bonitatebus in the 200 individual medley, Riebling in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke, and Bishop in the 100 freestyle.

Riebling, Sotolongo, Bonitatebus, and Crist were second in the 200 medley relay, and Bishop, Castagna, Giles, and Seward finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Placing third were Bishop in the 50 freestyle, Margaret Pell in the diving competition, Caroline Kelly in the 400 freestyle, and Bonitatebus in the 100 breaststroke.

Madeline Trotter, Emma Coakley, Sabrina Porter, and Ella Kagan finished third in the 200 medley relay, and Bonitatebus, Crist, Kennerley, and Levine were third in the 200 freestyle relay.