Ridgefield swimmers start season with dominating win

The Ridgefield boys swim team began the season with a 103.5-71.5 home victory over Norwalk/Brien McMahon last Friday at the Barlow Mountain pool.

Ridgefield was ahead 103.5-45.5 before swimming exhibition (no points) in the final two events.

Finishing first individually for the Tigers were Connor Hunt in the 200 freestyle (1:54.52) and the 500 freestyle (4:05.26), Luke Hruska in the 200 individual medley (2:13.84), Gavin Egerton in the 100 freestyle (55.44), and Andrew Yu in the 100 backstroke (1:00.43).

Yu, Hruska, Linney O’Malley, and Egerton triumphed in the 200 medley relay (1:51.75), and Hruska, Egerton, Luke Mignano, and Hunt prevailed in the 200 medley relay (1:41.89).

Adding second-place individual finishes for Ridgefield were Matt Johnston in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, Egerton in the 200 IM, Yu in the 50 freestyle, Linney O’Malley in the 100 butterfly, Mignano in the 100 freestyle, and Kai O’Malley in the 500 freestyle.

Johnston, Max Wolfenden, Kai O’Malley, and Mignano were second in the 200 medley relay, and Presley Milton, Owen Foley, Angus Inall, and Terry Li placed second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Kai O’Malley and the Ridgefield boys swim team ended the regular season with a 10-0 record. Kai O’Malley and the Ridgefield boys swim team ended the regular season with a 10-0 record. Photo: Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Scott Mullin / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield swimmers start season with dominating win 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Third-place individual finishes came from Linney O’Malley in the 50 freestyle, Kai O’Malley in the 100 butterfly, Li in the 100 freestyle, and Ryan Slaminko in the 100 backstroke.