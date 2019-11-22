Ridgefield sixth at Class LL meet

Despite having just eight competitors qualify for the meet, the Ridgefield girls swim team managed a sixth-place finish at the Class LL girls swimming state championship Tuesday at Wesleyan University in Middletown.

Ridgefield had 321.5 points, finishing behind Cheshire (655), Greenwich (586), Staples (475), Glastonbury (469), and Hall (362).

A pair of juniors led the Tigers: Hannah Seward won one event and placed second in another, and Rylie Giles added two second-place finishes.

Seward claimed the winner’s medal in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.14 seconds. Close behind was Hall’s Aislinn Mitchell (55.76).

Right after that victory, Seward came right back and finished second to Cheshire’s Sophie Murphy in the 100 freestyle. Murphy won the race in a time of 51.11 seconds, with Seward the runner-up in 51.86.

“It was definitely challenging swimming back-to-back events,” Seward said. “My coach helped me get through it. I felt really good in both events and I’m happy with my times.”

Giles was second in the 200 freestyle (1:53.15) and the 500 freestyle (4:58.80) for the Tigers. Her time in the 500 freestyle broke a school record that had stood since 1995.

Hannah Seward of Ridgefield swims to a first place finish in the 100 yard butterfly in the CIAC Class LL Championship at Wesleyan University in Middletown on November 19, 2019.

Adding top-eight finishes for Ridgefield were Miranda Bonitatebus in the 200 individual medley (2:12.29) and Hanna Sotolongo in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.47).

Giles, Juliette Castagna, Riley Riebling, and Seward were fifth in the 400 freestyle relay (3:40.06), and Seward, Castagna, Emma Levine, and Giles finished seventh in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.39).

Also contributing points with top-24 individual finishes were Emma Levine in the 200 IM (20th, 2:17.52) and the 100 breaststroke (20th, 1:12.23); Juliette Castagna in the 50 freestyle (24th, 26.13); Riley Riebling in the 100 backstroke (12th, 1:00.45) and the 100 butterfly (20th, 1:01.03); Caroline Kelly in the 500 freestyle (21st, 5:30.54); and Bonitatebus in the 100 breaststroke (14th, 1:09.95).

Riebling, Sotolongo, Bonitatebus, and Levine finished 13th in the 200 medley relay (1:55.78).