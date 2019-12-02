Ridgefield’s state game moved to Wednesday

The Ridgefield High football team has to wait another day before playing in the state quarterfinals.

The CIAC announced at noon Monday that all of Tuesday’s quarterfinal games have been postponed to Wednesday.

Ridgefield, the seventh seed in Class LL, will now play second-seed Southington on Wednesday night at 6:30 at Southington High School.

Monday’s announcement blamed “the continuing forecast of inclement weather and a need to allow host schools adequate time to prepare their facilities” for the change, which also pushes the semifinals, which had been scheduled for Sunday afternoon, to the night of Monday, Dec. 9.

The Ridgefield-Southington winner meets either third-seed Darien or sixth-seed Greenwich (the reigning Class LL champion) in the semifinals at the site of the higher seed.

The Class LL final takes place Dec. 14, at a (neutral) site and time to be determined.