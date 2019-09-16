Ridgefield rolls in 5-0 win over Greenwich

Carolyn Donovan (shown in a state tournament game last year) was part of a Ridgefield defense that shut out Greenwich in the season opener. Carolyn Donovan (shown in a state tournament game last year) was part of a Ridgefield defense that shut out Greenwich in the season opener. Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield rolls in 5-0 win over Greenwich 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In its opening game of the season, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team was in postseason form.

The reigning FCIAC and Class LL state champs scored four first-half goals and went on to beat Greenwich, 5-0, on Saturday afternoon in Ridgefield.

The Tigers dominated throughout, finishing with an 18-1 advantage in shots on goal.

“It’s game number one and we kept them scoreless,” Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding said. “These girls knew they had big roles to fill and so far I’m very pleased with how they’ve showed up.”

Senior forward Caitlin Slaminko scored three goals for the Tigers and Grace Michalowski and Faith Arnold added one goal each.

Off a free kick from Arnold, Slaminko gave Ridgefield a 1-0 lead when she translated confusion around the net into the first goal. Eva McKinley assisted on the goal, which came at the 14:26 mark.

“Today’s intensity definitely reflects how our season is going to go,” Slaminko said. “Everyone wanted to come out and play to the best of our abilities, and that attitude will take us far.”

Less than three minutes later, Slaminko drilled a well-placed free kick past Greenwich goalie Jordan Moses. Just 66 seconds after that, Slaminko finished off her hat trick on an assist from Julia Bragg, pushing Ridgefield’s lead to 3-0.

Michalowski got the next goal on a long shot that sailed past defenders and into the top of the Greenwich net, putting the Tigers ahead 4-0 at halftime. McKinley was credited with her second assist of the game on the play.

Arnold capped the scoring early in the second half on an assist from Tasha Riek.

Led by Carolyn Donovan, Alex Kinkead, Charlotte Kemp, and Michalowski, the Ridgefield defense contained Greenwich. The Cardinals’ only shot on net was saved by goalie Kelly Chittenden.

“We usually say we’re a second-half team, but today I think we really played at our best for the whole time we were out there,” said Donovan, a senior co-captain. “We’ve seen a lot of underclassmen stepping up in some key defensive roles and I think that’ll help keep us there.”