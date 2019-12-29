Ridgefield rallies for win in consolation game

One day after allowing a close game to get away, the Ridgefield boys basketball team used a late rally to close out a victory.

Trailing by nine points with six minutes left, the Tigers stormed back to beat Bunnell, 57-55, in the consolation game of the Bassick Boys Basketball Holiday Classic on Saturday in Bridgeport.

Ridgefield had lost to Bassick, 66-55, in the opening round Friday night. The Tigers were within two points with 2:42 remaining before Bassick ended the game on a 12-3 run.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Ridgefield coach Andrew McClellan, whose team is 2-1 this season. “Right now we are struggling to put together not just a whole quarter of consistent basketball but even five or six minutes in a row.”

Against Bunnell, Ridgefield cut its late deficit to three points on Amos Grey’s driving layup. After a Bunnell basket, Luke McGarrity scored on a drive to get the Tigers within 53-50.

Chris Knachel then scored off a steal before Bunnell got the next bucket to lead 55-52. Two free throws by Grey made it a one-point game, and McGarrity added two more foul shots following another steal to put Ridgefield ahead, 56-55.

The Tigers got the ball back and McGarrity was fouled again, hitting one of two free throws for a 57-55 advantage with 10 seconds left.

Ridgefield then got a stop and grabbed the rebound as time expired.

“It was a great comeback,” McClellan said. “Bunnell is young but they have some real good players and are going to beat a lot of teams this season.”

McGarrity finished with 17 points for the Tigers, making 6-of-12 shots from the field and going 3-of-4 from the line.

Knachel contributed 11 points and James Rush had eight. Drew Gordillo (six points), Matt DeLuca (five), Grey (four), Johnny Briody (three), Matt Knachel (two), and Matt Eiben (one) also scored for Ridgefield.

Rush had a team-best nine rebounds, with DeLuca adding eight rebounds.

Notes: McGarrity (14 points) and Grey (12) led the Tigers in the loss to Bassick. Chris Knachel had nine points and Briody added eight points.

“We didn’t play well in the second half of the last quarter,” McClellan said. “Bassick was more physical than we were and hurt us on the boards.”

Rush (five points), Justin DiFabio (three), ... (three), and DeLuca (one) rounded out the Ridgefield scoring.

Isaiah Sullivan, a 6-foot-4 junior, had a game-high 25 points for Bassick, which lost to Masuk, 56-54, in the tournament championship game Saturday.