Ridgefield opens with 75-53 win over Prep

Senior point guard Luke McGarrity poured in 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out five assists as the Ridgefield boys basketball team began the season with a 75-53 home victory over Fairfield Prep on Saturday night.

The Tigers were ahead throughout the game, leading 19-14 at the end of one quarter, 39-26 at halftime, and 60-39 through three quarters.

McGarrity did most of his damage after halftime, scoring 17 of his points in the final two periods, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Fellow senior captains Chris Knachel and Johnny Briody also reached double figures, with Knachel contributing 15 points and Briody adding 11 points. Knachel had a team-best eight rebounds and drew three charges.

James Rush (seven points), Matt DeLuca (six), Amos Grey (five), Drew Gordillo (four), and Matt Knachel (four) also scored for the Tigers.

Ridgefield hit six three-pointers: Briody had two, and McGarrity, Grey, Rush, and Gordillo added one apiece.

Logan Carey led Fairfield Prep with 19 points. Max Manjos added 14 points and Finn Donegan had 10 for the Jesuits (0-1).