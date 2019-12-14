Ridgefield opens season with 4-2 win

Emily Stefanelli scored two goals and added an assist as the Ridgefield/Danbury girls hockey team began the season with a 4-2 road win over Hamden on Friday.

The Tigers led 1-0 at the end of the first period and 3-2 through two periods.

“Helps gives us some confidence,” said coach Lauren Lubrano, who entered the season concerned about her team’s depth.

Stefanelli opened the scoring with 4:40 gone in the first period on assists from Ira Simpson and Audrey White.

Defender Ali Caiolo made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal less than four minutes into the second period, but Hamden responded 67 seconds later as Demeri Carangelo scored the first of her two goals.

After Rebecca Gartner put Ridgefield ahead 3-1 (off assists from Stefanelli and Jaime Kunzmann), Carangelo’s second goal pulled Hamden within one going into the third period.

Stefanelli’s unassisted tally just over three minutes into the final period restored Ridgefield’s two-goal lead, and goalie Kendal Mountain and the Tigers’ defense kept Hamden scoreless the rest of the way.