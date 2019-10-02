Ridgefield on three-meet win streak
Since losing its season opener to Greenwich, the Ridgefield girls swim team has put together a three-meet winning streak.
Two days after falling to Greenwich, the Tigers beat Danbury, 99-62, on Sept. 20 at the Barlow Mountain pool.
After opening a 64-29 lead, the Tigers swam exhibition (no points) in three of the final six events.
Giles was a double winner, finishing first in the 200 freestyle (2:15.46) and the 500 freestyle (4:50.05).
Adding individual victories were Tiffany Yin in the 200 IM (2:48.92), Katherine Thomas in the 50 freestyle (33.45), Ada Tullis in the 100 butterfly (1:22.17), Molly Crist in the 100 freestyle (1:12.15), and Sabrina Porter in the 100 backstroke (1:19.21).
Riley Riebling, Emma Coakley, Hannah Seward, and Crist were first in the 200 medley relay (2:16.14), and Isobel Kennerley, Maggie Rush, Ella Kagan, and Giles triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay (3:28.20).
Following a road win over Norwalk/McMahon last Wednesday, Ridgefield topped the Westhill/Stamford combined team by a score of 94-87 last Friday at Barlow Mountain.
The Tigers led 94-62 before swimming exhibition in the final two races.
Giles and Seward each won two individual events. Giles prevailed in the 200 freestyle (2:14.97) and the 500 freestyle (4:45.45), and Seward touched first in the 50 freestyle (28.75) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.44).
Also finishing first for Ridgefield were Miranda Bonitatebus in the 200 IM (2:34.71), Juliette Castagna in the 100 freestyle (1:04.68), and Riebling in the 100 backstroke (1:12.50).
Riebling, Bonitatebus, Seward, and Castagna won the 200 medley relay (2:11.53), and Seward, Emma Levine, Castagna, and Giles triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay (2:00.16).