Ridgefield now 3-0 after blanking Trumbull

The roster must change; a team’s goal doesn’t have to.

For the Ridgefield girls soccer team, that means winning games while keeping opponents scoreless.

“We have some young players that are a year older and a year stronger,” Ridgefield coach Iain Golding said after his team defeated FCIAC rival Trumbull, 3-0, on Thursday in Trumbull. “I’m very happy with our senior leadership and the way our captains have stepped into their roles.”

Ridgefield — winners of two consecutive Class LL state titles and the reigning conference champion — has opened the 2019 season with three shutout victories.

Kelly Chittenden is now in charge of the defense, moving into the goaltender position in place of the graduated Lauren Castle, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in last year’s state final.

“I think our team worked very well. We stepped it up; it was a big game,” said Chittenden, who made seven saves against Trumbull. “I give all the props to my defenders. They are great.”

Julia Bragg and Tasha Riek scored within two minutes of each other in the first half.

Caitlin Slaminko, assisted by Megan Klosowski, completed the scoring with 1:51 remaining in the game.

“My role is more of a passer,” Slaminko said. “I’ve been playing with (junior striker) Faith Arnold since fifth grade. We know what we each like, give and go, and Julia (Bragg) ... I know they both like through balls. The connection is definitely there.”

Trumbull had four shots on goal in the first half but couldn’t solve a Ridgefield backline led by Caroline Donovan, Alex Kinkead and Charlotte Kemp.

“Ridgefield came to play,” Trumbull head coach Rich Sutherland said. “Even though we talked about it, I think we got caught up in the moment and [the two first-half scores] were frustrating.

“I felt we were stronger in the second half, although we had to chase [the score] and had to put more [players] forward. Ridgefield was strong [up front] and [Trumbull goalie] Avery Rice played very well.”

Rice faced 22 shots and made nine saves.

Trumbull’s best chance came in the 65th minute.

Sophia Lowenberg drilled a 35-yard pass from the right side to the opposite post. Chittenden slid over in time to snatch the ball, with Megan Garrity waiting by the doorstep.

“We are 3-0 ... we haven’t conceded a goal and I am happy,” Golding said. “There is still a difficult run to come.”