Ridgefield knocks down free throws, knocks off NFA

Playing an opponent ranked 10th in the state, the Ridgefield girls basketball team committed 27 turnovers Monday afternoon.

The Tigers still won by 10 points.

“Our defense was good and we made our free throws,” said first-year Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney about his team’s 47-37 non-conference victory at home over Norwich Free Academy. “They shot less than 30% and we took 29 free throws and made 18 of them. It was a nice response after a tough [58-50] loss to Danbury [on Dec. 23].”

Ridgefield was ahead 12-9 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. The Tigers stretched their lead to 32-25 going into the final quarter and closed out the win after NFA got within three points.

Katie Flynn finished with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals for Ridgefield, which raised its record to 3-1. Flynn sank eight of her 10 free-throw attempts.

Kate Wagner added 10 points and four assists, and Kelly Chittenden contributed nine points and five rebounds.

Kate Garson (right, shown in a game last season) scored four points and grabbed seven rebounds as Ridgefield defeated Norwich Free Academy, 47-37, on Dec. 30.

Cara Sheafe, Cali Stietzel and Kate Garson had four points apiece, and Megan Klosowski and Cameron McClellan each added two points. Garson also grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.

“It was a physical game and Kate Garson was really good inside for us,” Coloney said.

One negative for Coloney was his team’s frequent turnovers.

“We didn’t take care of the ball,” he said. “Some of the turnovers were unforced.”

Nonetheless, Coloney was happy with the outcome.

“When you leave the FCIAC, I’d prefer to get a really good test or two,” he said. “I scheduled NFA when I was coaching at Wilton, and I know they are always a challenge.”

Notes: Jada Mills scored a game-high 15 points for NFA (2-1), which was ranked 10th in the GameTimeCT preseason poll.

Ridgefield hosts Greenwich in a conference game on Friday at 7 p.m.