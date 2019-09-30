Ridgefield improves to 6-0 with three wins

Anyone in need of a reminder of why the Ridgefield girls soccer team is the reigning FCIAC and Class LL state champion got it last Wednesday.

Despite an impressive performance from Fairfield Ludlowe goalie Julia Pida, the Tigers registered a 3-0 home victory to remain unbeaten.

Add a 6-0 win two days later against Trinity Catholic and Ridgefield enters this week with a 6-0 record. The Tigers have yet to conceed a goal, outscoring their first six opponents by a combined 28-0.

Immediately in control against Ludlowe, Ridgefield maintained steady ball possession throughout the game. Ten minutes into the opening half, Megan Klosowski scored on a header off Caitlin Slaminko’s corner kick for a 1-0 lead.

“Caitlin placed it perfectly and I was just ready on the back post,” Klosowski said. “We always light it up after the first goal so I was glad to take that first step.”

A barrage of Ridgefield shots followed, but Pida kept the hosts from scoring again in the first 40 minutes.

The Tigers made it 2-0 when Julia Bragg caught Pida off guard with a hard shot to the left corner.

After a dribbling run by Slaminko, Faith Arnold added the final goal in the closing minutes.

“We expected Ludlowe to come and compete and be a difficult team to play against,” Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding said. “Our goal tonight was to counter the strength and aggression we knew they’d show up with, and we did.”

The Tigers welcomed back sophomore Meredith Clifford, who missed the start of the season while recovering from a knee injury. Clifford joined defenders Carolyn Donovan, Grace Michalowski, Charlotte Kemp, and Alex Kinkead on the backline

“We’ve got a lot of new pieces and a new goalkeeper, but the girls are stepping up,” Golding said. “The captains are taking responsibility for the development of the girls around them and we’re moving forward strongly.”

Notes: Maya Rubio had an assist in the win over Ludlowe.

Klosowski scored two goals in a 6-0 road triumph over Bridgeport Central last Wednesday. Tasha Riek, Sophia Gasparo, Allison Ouellette, and Kinkead added one goal apiece.

Riek contributed two goals and an assist in the 6-0 home victory over Trinity Catholic. Mackenzie Dalton, Megan Dunphy and Klosowski also scored for the Tigers.