Ridgefield impresses in win over Greenwich

Julia Carrozza (right) and the Ridgefield field hockey team are 12-1-0-2 this season after beating Greenwich. Julia Carrozza (right) and the Ridgefield field hockey team are 12-1-0-2 this season after beating Greenwich. Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media (file Photo) Photo: Scott Mullin / For Hearst Connecticut Media (file Photo) Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield impresses in win over Greenwich 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Closing in on one of the best regular seasons in program history, the Ridgefield field hockey team collected their 12th win in dominant fashion.

Scoring a pair of goals in each half, Ridgefield beat Greenwich, 4-0, on Friday afternoon at Tiger Hollow. The victory was the sixth straight for the Tigers, who are 12-1-0-2 going into Monday’s regular-season finale at St. Joseph.

Since beginning the year with a regulation loss to Darien and an overtime loss to Staples, Ridgefield has won 12 of its last 13 games.

“Even from the early stages of our preseason, we knew we could start off at a very high level,” Ridgefield head coach Jessica Smith said. “We never let our level of play drop after those first few games but instead just perfected our game and excelled from there.”

Aerin Krys opened the scoring for the Tigers, taking a pass from Riley Peters and converting her own rebound after Greenwich goalie Jorja Pastore denied Krys’ initial shot.

“Once we got comfortable we were on fire tonight,” Krys said. “Our goal from the beginning was to be playing our best field hockey by the end of the season, and tonight you could really see how we’ve gotten there.”

Ridgefield goalie Lisa van Gompel rejected five Greenwich’s corner plays before Izzy Redrup furthered the Tigers’ lead. Krys sent a reverse sweep to Redrup, who sat ready at the corner of the Greenwich cage and lifted her shot into the net.

The Tigers kept applying pressure in the second half. Abby Winkler traversed the ball down the wing to Cate Irving, whose centering pass left Krys in perfect position for her second goal.

Bella Carrozza added the final Ridgefield goal, recovering the ball after a save by Pastore and maneuvering around Greenwich defenders before drilling a shot into the corner of the net.

“We were really connecting our passes today and we proved how we’re right there with every other team,” Carrozza said. “We’ve always needed that last competitive push and this year we have that.”

Notes: Greenwich ended the regular season with a 9-7 record.

Both Ridgefield and Greenwich have clinched berths in the FCIAC tournament, which begins with quarterfinal games next Friday.