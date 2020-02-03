Ridgefield hoop teams sweep New Canaan

The Ridgefield boys and girls basketball teams both earned wins over New Canaan on Friday night.

Playing at home, the Ridgefield girls defeated the Rams, 35-20.

It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers, who improved their record to 9-4.

Ridgefield’s defense was impressive, holding New Canaan to single-digit points in each quarter.

Cali Stietzel scored 11 points to pace the Tigers, who led 9-2 at the end of the first quarter, 14-7 at halftime, and 26-15 through three quarters.

Kaya Weiskopf added six points and Megan Klosowski had five points. Cara Sheafe, Kate Wagner and Siovhan Moroney chipped in four points apiece.

Sheafe (seven) and Klosowski (six) combined for 13 rebounds, and Wagner dished out five assists.

In New Canaan, the Ridgefield boys hoop team got a career-high 33 points from Luke McGarrity and routed the Rams, 65-33.

The Tigers extended their winning streak to three games and are now 10-2 this season.

McGarrity made 11-of-15 shots from the field, including six-of-eight 3-point attempts. He also hit five-of-six free throws.

James Rush and Chris Knachel each added 10 points for the Tigers, and Amos Grey had five points and six assists.