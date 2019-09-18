Ridgefield golfers help raise $170,000 for Maritime Aquarium
Geoffrey Morris and John Catizone, both of Ridgefield, Michael Diamond of Fairfield and Art Collins of Darien were among the foursomes during The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk’s 9th annual Maritime Golf & Tennis Classic on Sept. 9 at Wee Burn Country Club. More than $170,000 was raised by 114 area business professionals to support the Aquarium’s education and conservation efforts.
