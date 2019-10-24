Ridgefield girls swimming: Darien downs Tigers

Hanna Sotolongo (shown earlier this season) had a first-place finish for Ridgefield against Darien last week. Hanna Sotolongo (shown earlier this season) had a first-place finish for Ridgefield against Darien last week. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield girls swimming: Darien downs Tigers 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

In a meeting between two of the state’s best girls swimming teams, Darien defeated Ridgefield, 101-85, last Thursday at the Barlow Mountain pool.

The Blue Wave remained unbeaten (8-0) with the victory, while Ridgefield dropped to 6-2. The Tigers’ only other loss was to another undefeated team, Greenwich.

Ahead by 10 points through four events, Darien doubled its lead in the diving competition. Blue Wave divers finished first, second and third, helping Darien take a 49-29 lead.

Ridgefield got no closer than 18 points until the final event of the meet.

Finishing first for the Tigers were Rylie Giles in the 200 freestyle (2:09.18) and the 400 freestyle (4:39.69), Miranda Bonitatebus in the 200 individual medley (2:31.19), Hannah Seward in the 50 freestyle (27.05) and the 100 freestyle (58.61), and Hanna Sotolongo in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.81).

Giles, Stephanie Bishop, Juliette Castagna, and Seward were first in the 400 freestyle relay (4:07.80), and Seward, Bishop, Bonitatebus, and Giles triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.20).