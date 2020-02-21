Ridgefield girls skiers sweep; boys win four of five

Recommended Video:

The Ridgefield boys and girls ski teams combined to go 8-1 at the penultimate race of the regular season last Wednesday at Mount Southington.

With a team time of 283.40 seconds, the Ridgefield girls swept Wilton (303.92), Westhill (330.90), Danbury (373.63), and Cheshire (disqualified). The Tigers were also first overall among the 13 teams skiing.

Ridgefield improved its record to 19-1 with the victories.

Two Ridgefield skiers finished in the top-10 overall: Jillian Pastore was fifth with a two-run combined time of 45.34 seconds, edging teammate Isabel Redrup, who was sixth in 45.37 seconds.

Julia Bragg (11th, 46.54), Hadley Drever (12th, 47.26) and Sophia Pomposello (16th, 49.05) added top-20 finishes, and Grace Bucci (22nd, 49.84) also contributed to the Tigers’ team time.

Ridgefield had two more skiers in the top-30 overall, as Lily Faillaci finished 27th (51.39) and Chelsea Schwartz was 28th (51.50).

The Ridgefield boys had a team time of 275.99 seconds to place second overall (out of 13 teams) and beat four of their five opponents.

The Ridgefield girls ski team recognized its four seniors — Kiley McNamara, Chelsea Schwartz, Grace Bucci, and Lauren Tsai (left to right) — at a recent meet. The RHS boys team has no seniors this season. The Ridgefield girls ski team recognized its four seniors — Kiley McNamara, Chelsea Schwartz, Grace Bucci, and Lauren Tsai (left to right) — at a recent meet. The RHS boys team has no seniors this season. Photo: Contributed Photo / Ridgefield Skiing Photo: Contributed Photo / Ridgefield Skiing Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield girls skiers sweep; boys win four of five 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Tigers registered wins over Westhill (295.98), Cheshire (308.37), Danbury (317.15), and Westbrook (disqualified). Ridgefield’s lone loss came against Wilton, which was first overall in a time of 256.68 seconds.

Declan McNamara remained unbeaten this year for the Tigers, placing first overall with a two-run combined time of 40.94 seconds. McNamara has won all four of his regular-season races.

Steffan Labuschagne (16th, 44.78), Luke D'Antonio (22nd, 46.16), Brad Alexander (36th, 47.98), Matt Gallagher (38th, 48.05), and Jonathan Green (39th, 48.08) also had their times count for Ridgefield, which is 14-7 this year.