Ridgefield football team marches in annual Safe Walk

The Ridgefield High School football team took part in the Women Center of Danbury’s fourth annual Safe Walk at the Danbury Fair Mall on Sunday, Oct. 6.

The Safe Walk is the center’s premier event to unite the community in its mission to end domestic violence and raise much needed funds to support programs.

“A shoutout to our football team for taking part in the Women's Center of Danbury Safewalk #biggerthanthegame” tweeted Ridgefield Athletic Director Dane Street.