Ridgefield edges Wilton, reaches FCIAC semis

For the first time in program history, the Ridgefield field hockey team is headed to the conference semifinals.

Cate Irving’s goal in the opening minute of play stood up as third-seed Ridgefield defeated sixth-seed Wilton, 1-0, in an FCIAC quarterfinal game Friday at the Tiger Hollow #2 Field.

Ridgefield (14-1-0-2) will play second-seed Staples in the second game of a semifinal doubleheader Monday evening (7:30) at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk. Top-seed Darien and fourth-seed New Canaan meet in the earlier semifinal at 6 p.m.

Friday’s victory was the Tigers’ second this season over Wilton, following a 1-0 overtime win back on Oct. 2.

“We made some positioning adjustments from the first time we played Wilton,” Ridgefield head coach Jessica Smith said. “We improved our defense and marked players to the point where that one goal could hold out.”

That one goal came only 18 seconds into the game. Bella Carrozza laced the ball past defenders to Irving, who completed the transaction by scoring on a hard sweep shot.

“Going into the first game against Wilton, we knew it was going to be tough — we hadn’t beaten them in years,” Irving said. “In this game, we were confident — we came out immediately and were able to get something on the board in regulation, which kept our heads in the rest of the game.”

The Ridgefield field hockey team celebrates at the end Friday's 1-0 win over Wilton in the FCIAC quarterfinals. The Ridgefield field hockey team celebrates at the end Friday's 1-0 win over Wilton in the FCIAC quarterfinals. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield edges Wilton, reaches FCIAC semis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Both teams had chances to score after Irving’s goal. Ridgefield’s Isabel Redrup narrowly missed the net with a shot off a pass from Carrozza, and Wilton’s Olivia Hahn nearly tied the game on a reverse sweep. But led by senior Bailey Harriott, Ridgefield’s defense was able to prevent the tying goal.

The Warriors did apply serious pressure in the last seven minutes, collecting five penalty corners. On one of those, Samantha Slough’s insert resulted in several shot attempts, all of which were denied by either Ridgefield defenders or sophomore goalie Lisa van Gompel.

“We’ve improved from each game, and that’s going to continue to be our goal for the postseason,” Smith said. “We’ll be making small adjustments and improvements where we need to and the level of play we’ve reached will continue to carry us through these upcoming games.”