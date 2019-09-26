Ridgefield edges Danbury, 2-1

Sophomore Izzy Redrup (right) scored three goals in Saturday's win over Conard and added an assist in Tuesday's victory over Danbury. Sophomore Izzy Redrup (right) scored three goals in Saturday's win over Conard and added an assist in Tuesday's victory over Danbury. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield edges Danbury, 2-1 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield High field hockey team got its desired outcome Tuesday, even if the path was thornier than expected.

After scoring the game’s first two goals, Ridgefield held on for a 2-1 victory over Danbury at Tiger Hollow.

“We’re naturally pleased with tonight’s win but we did want to score a lot more,” Ridgefield head coach Jessica Smith said. “The ball was in our offensive end for most of the night but we didn’t connect some of those opportunities.”

The win was the second straight for the Tigers, who are now 2-1-0-1 this season. Danbury dropped to 1-3-1-0 and has not beaten Ridgefield since 2011.

Ridgefield maintained possession for much of the first half, taking an early 1-0 lead. Sophomore Izzy Redrup relayed the ball to senior co-captain Cate Irving, who converted from the post.

The Tigers racked up 12 shots during the contest but translated only one other into a goal. Roughly 15 minutes after Irving’s score, senior Abby Winkler made it 2-0 by putting the ball in the Danbury net following a scramble off a corner.

Despite being outplayed and trailing by two goals, the Hatters responded with renewed vitality in the second half.

A strong defensive effort from Ridgefield’s Bailey Harriot stopped Danbury’s initial scoring attempts, but Brooke Kuehn was able to score a goal that cut the Tigers’ lead in half.

Re-energized, Danbury continued to apply pressure while chasing the tying goal. But the Tigers held strong to come away with the win.

“There were definitely some challenges with an excited Danbury [team] and some difficult calls, but we have to focus on what we can control,” Smith said. “We know we’re capable of a very competitive level, so we’ll take this win and learn from it for the rest of the season.”