Ridgefield dethroned with 1-0 loss in state semis

The Southington girls soccer team will get a shot at winning its first outright state title after defeating two-time defending Class LL champiom Ridgefield, 1-0, in a semifinal game Tuesday night at Naugatuck’s Veterans Field.

The lone goal of the game came from sophomore Maya Wroblewski who scored off a loose ball in front of the Ridgefield net late in the first half.

“I was just in the right place at the right time I guess and I just finished it,” Wroblewski said. “I think it is so cool coming out here as the underdogs. People thinking we weren’t going to make it to the finals and here we are about to play a team [Glastonbury] we beat 3-0 [during the regular season]. I think we are going to go all the way this year and we are going to take home a state championship.”

Southington’s last Class LL final appearance was in 2002 against Fairfield. The two battled to a 0-0 draw in double overtime and were named co-champions. Southington will play Glastonbury in this year’s final at a site and time to be determined. Glastonbury defeated Staples, 1-0, in the other semifinal.

Despite being the top seed in this year’s tournament, Southington entered the game against Ridgefield knowing the challenge that awaited.

“Ridgefield is a great example of what soccer is all about in Connecticut,” Southington coach Mike Linehan said. “In the last four years they have shown everybody what it is all about, so for us to be in a position to be in the finals, I can’t believe it. We got one and we held on. They are a great team. We were bending a little bit today but that was like a final.”

Ridgefield had lost just once this season, an overtime defeat to St. Joseph in the FCIAC tournament semifinals. This will be the first year that Ridgefield will not go to the Class LL final since 2014.

“It was a good physical battle and a very good game,” said Ridgefield coach Iain Golding, whose team finished the season with a 17-2-3 record. “I thought in the first half they took over the middle and credit to them. They scored the goal obviously. They worked hard, gave it everything they had, and so did we.

“I think it is a testament to the program that right now the girls are coming off the field emotional — for all the programs in the state that would be a good season. So for me I am very proud of them, but disappointed at the same time.”