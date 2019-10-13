Ridgefield crushes Chatham (N.J.), 42-0

The Ridgefield football team made the most of its first-ever game in New Jersey.

Ranked seventh in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 poll, the unbeaten Tigers scored four touchdowns before halftime and went on to rout host Chatham, 42-0, on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s nice to know we were sharp coming off our bye week,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan, whose team improved to 4-0. “We did the right things ... we only punted twice and the only plus (yardage) plays we allowed were early on.”

Kai Prohaszka ran for two touchdowns as Ridgefield opened a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

After Nick Verbitsky blocked and recovered a punt, Xander Scavone scored on a run to put the Tigers ahead 21-0. Quarterback Owen Matthews then threw a TD pass to Owen Gaydos, extending Ridgefield’s advantage to 28-0 at halftime.

The Tigers added another touchdown on their first possession of the third quarter, with Danny Moroney running for the score.

Ridgefield’s final TD came on a long pass play from Matthews to Nick Agliardo in the fourth quarter.

“We were able to move the ball, and our defense played great,” Callahan said. “Jack Dowd must have had three or four sacks.”

The Tigers also got a strong performance from offensive linemen Grant Jones, Reid Englert, Henry Meyler (center), Cam Smith, and Dowd.

“They created running lanes and gave Owen [Matthews] time to throw,” said Callahan about the offensive line.

Notes: Chatham dropped to 1-5 with the loss.

The game went to a running clock when Ridgefield went ahead 35-0 in the third quarter.

Kicker Adam Biernat was 6-for-6 on extra points for the Tigers.