Ridgefield cruises to triumph over Wilton

Finishing first and second in the opening relay race allowed the Ridgefield boys swim team to take a quick 12-2 lead in Tuesday’s meet against Wilton.

The Tigers were just getting started.

Ahead by 30 points through three events, Ridgefield cruised to a 92-70 victory at the Wilton YMCA. The visitors led 92-32 before swimming exhibition (no points) in the final three races.

Prior to taking its foot off the gas, Ridgefield won seven of the first eight events, sweeping the top-three places in five of those contests.

Finishing first for the Tigers were Kai O’Malley in the 200 freestyle (1:56.65), Luke Hruska in the 200 individual medley (2:01.65), Connor Hunt in the 100 butterfly (52.01), Gavin Egerton in the 100 freestyle (50.49), Matthew Johnston in the 500 freestyle (4:48.23).

Andrew Yu, Hunt, Matt Weiner, and Egerton teamed to win the 200 medley relay (1:42.34), and Hunt, Egerton, Angus Inall, and Presley Milton triumphed in the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.81).

Contributing second-place finishes for Ridgefield were Inall in the 200 freestyle, Max Wolfenden in the 200 IM, Owen Foley in the 50 freestyle, Linney O’Malley in the 100 butterfly, Mignano in the 100 freestyle, and Terry Li in the 500 freestyle.

Matthew Johnston, Luke Hruska, Matthew Weiner, and Luke Mignano (left to right) combined to win a relay race for Ridgefield in Tuesday's victory over Wilton. Matthew Johnston, Luke Hruska, Matthew Weiner, and Luke Mignano (left to right) combined to win a relay race for Ridgefield in Tuesday's victory over Wilton. Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Gretchen McMahon / For Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield cruises to triumph over Wilton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Johnston, Hruska, Linney O’Malley, and Hruska finished second in the 200 medley relay for the Tigers.

Adding third-place finishes were Dan Donovan in the 200 freestyle, Weiner in the 200 IM and the 100 freestyle, Milton in the 100 butterfly, and Yu in the 500 freestyle.

Linney O’Malley, Foley, Kai O’Malley, and Matt Donovan were third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Wilton’s individual victories came from Matt Lamanna in the 50 freestyle (24.88), Ben Steward in the 100 backstroke (1:04.74), and James LaBant in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.05). Lamanna, Alex McDonnell, Nate Newcomer, and Steward added first-place points in the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.07).