Ridgefield cross country teams teams now 6-0 after sweeps

Ridgefield runners Rory McGrath (left) and Elizabeth Jasminski track down a Warde runner during a meet earlier this season.

Through the first two meets of the season, the Ridgefield High boys and girls cross country teams are still unbeaten.

Both teams swept three opponents last Tuesday at Waveny Park in New Canaan and improved to 6-0 this fall.

The RHS girls edged New Canaan by a score of 27-28 and added 15-50 wins over McMahon and Norwalk.

Ridgefield’s Tess Pisanelli was first overall with a time of 15 minutes, 17.17 seconds for the 2.5-mile course.

Teammate Katie Rector finished second overall in 15:20.59, as she and Pisanelli separated themselves from the rest of the field — third-place finisher Murphy of New Canaan was nearly nine seconds behind Rector.

Elizabeth Jasminski (fifth, 15:40.89), Katie Langis (ninth, 16:05.15) and Rory McGrath (10th, 16:11.65) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team time. McGrath sealed the one-point win over New Canaan with her 10th-place finish.

Georgia Keller (12th, 16:21.67), Cailin Goetz (13th, 16:23.57) and Regan McGrath (14th, 16:26.41) also placed in the top-15 overall for the Tigers.

The Ridgefield boys team had an easier path to its three wins: In their closest meet of the day, the Tigers beat New Canaan, 20-43.

Ridgefield added a 15-44 victory over Norwalk and a 15-50 triumph over McMahon.

Charlie King led the Tigers with a second-place overall finish in a time of 16:51.71 for the 3.1-mile course.

He was followed by Chuckie Namiot (16:52.14), Trevor DeMarco (16:54.46), Ethan Snyder (17:25.57), and Jon-Paul Karpf (17:26.13), who finished third, fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively, while also contributing to the team score.

Two more Ridgefield runners, Liam Carcich and Chaz DellaCorte, were seventh and eighth overall in respective times of 17:26.73 and 17:41.67.