Ridgefield cross country teams sweep Staples

Recommended Video:

The Ridgefield boys and girls cross country teams both improved to 2-0 with victories over Staples on Tuesday in Westport.

The RHS boys had the top-three finishers in their 19-39 victory over the Wreckers.

Chuckie Namiot was first overall in a time of 16 minutes, 23.4 seconds for the 5,000-meter course.

Charlie King was right behind Namiot, placing second in 16:23.7, and Liam Carcich finished third in 16:24.7.

Matthew McDonough (sixth, 16:47.9) and Benjamin Mickool (seventh, 16:49.3) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team score, and Riley Courtney (ninth, 17:02.1) added a top-10 finish.

The Ridgefield girls team placed its five scoring runners in the top-seven overall to beat Staples, 24-34.

Katie Rector led the Tigers with a second-place finish in a time of 17:25.2 for the 4,400-meter course.

Deirdre Flanagan (fourth, 18:10.1), Georgia Keller (fifth, 18:14.9), Regan McGrath (sixth, 18:19.0), and Rory McGrath (seventh, 18:22.6) were the other scoring runners for Ridgefield.

Matthew McDonough (shown in a meet last fall) was among the scoring runners as the Ridgefield boys cross country team defeated Staples on Tuesday. Matthew McDonough (shown in a meet last fall) was among the scoring runners as the Ridgefield boys cross country team defeated Staples on Tuesday. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield cross country teams sweep Staples 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Allegra Devoe (ninth, 18:44.0) also finished in the top-10 for the Tigers.