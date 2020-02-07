Ridgefield boys win FCIAC title; girls finish third

Victories in five events powered the Ridgefield boys indoor track and field team to a first-place finish at the FCIAC championships Thursday in New Haven.

The Tigers had 85 points to end Danbury’s six-year run as conference champion. Staples was second with 66 points and Danbury placed third with 57 points.

“We felt it was achievable. It was a quiet bus ride here,” said Ridgefield’s Charlie King, who won the 1,000-meter race. “We knew Staples would be tough. It was unfortunate for them that two of their runners had to stay home sick. But we were firing on all cylinders tonight.”

Simon Jupp was a double winner for the Tigers, placing first in the 300 (35.69 seconds) and the 600 (1:25.66).

Chuckie Namiot triumphed in the 3,200 (9:40.58), and King prevailed in the 1,000 (2:39.61).

Chip Coffin, Will Baker, Diego Pepe, and King combined to win the sprint medley relay for Ridgefield in a meet-record time of 3:42.45.

“We are always all about team. Individually we try to find that extra gear and have no energy left to give at the finish line. That’s when we know we did everything we could for the team,” King said. “We’re looking forward to the state meets. It will be more hard work but the stars could be in alignment for us.”

Amit Markos added points in two events for the Tigers, finishing second in the 600 (1:27.03) and fifth in the 300 (37.34).

Coffin was third in the 600 (1:27.43), and Sam McDonough placed fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.32).

Also contributing points were Trevor DeMarco (fifth, 9:57.06) in the 3,200 and Leo Rector (sixth, 2:43.70) in the 1,000.

In addition to the sprint medley victory, Ridgefield scored in three other relays. The Tigers were third in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x800 (8:32.25), and fifth in the 4x400 (3:44.88).

The Ridgefield girls team finished third at Thursday’s FCIAC championship meet with 54 points, two fewer than second-place Trumbull.

Danbury collected 70 points to win its fourth conference title in five years.

Emma Langis supplied 10 of Ridgefield’s points by winning the 600 in a time of 1:38.96.

Langis also teamed with her sister, Kate, and Tess Pisanelli and Grace Michalowski to win the 4x400 relay (4:09.40).

Georgia Keller added a second-place finish in the 1,000 (3:06.61) for the Tigers.

Third-place finishes came from Elizabeth Jasminski in the 1,000 (3:06.74) and Michalowski in the 600 (1:41.29).

Katie Rector contributed a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:15.26).

Ridgefield was third in the 4x800 relay (9:38.74) and fifth in the 4x200 relay (1:51.98) and the sprint medley relay (4:40.02).