Ridgefield boys basketball team extends win streak to five

At the end, it was odd to think Ridgefield once trailed.

An early one-point deficit became an afterthought as the Tigers rolled to a 75-48 victory over Bridgeport Central on Tuesday night in Ridgefield.

The win was the fifth straight for the Tigers, who raised their record to 6-1.

Down 11-10, Ridgefield scored 14 of the next 19 points to take a 25-16 lead by the end of the opening period. Johnny Briody (nine) and Luke McGarrity (eight) combined for 17 points in the quarter, with Briody hitting three 3-pointers and McGarrity adding three baskets and a pair of free throws.

“We had started off slowly, letting them score in transitions and collect some easy layups,” said McGarrity, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “After that, we did what we do best ... we brought back our defense and were able to execute and score.”

Ridgefield widened its lead during a messy second quarter featuring turnovers by both teams. The Tigers scored 10 of their 17 points at the foul line while holding Central to five points (one field goal) and building a 42-21 halftime lead.

More separation followed in the third quarter. Ridgefield pushed its advantage to as many as 32 points before ending the period with a 61-31 lead. McGarrity and Drew Gordillo combined for 14 points in the quarter.

RHS Senior James Rush scores again Bridgeport Central on Tuesday, Jan. 14. RHS Senior James Rush scores again Bridgeport Central on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Photo: Allison Romeo / Contributed Photo Photo: Allison Romeo / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield boys basketball team extends win streak to five 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield’s bench finished off the Hilltoppers in the final eight minutes, with Matthew Eiben scoring seven of his 13 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

“We’re now trying to get a little bit better each game so we can stay with some of these upcoming competitive FCIAC teams,” said Ridgefield coach Andrew McClellan following the victory.

“We’re now trying to get a little bit better each game so we can stay with some of these upcoming competitive FCIAC teams,” said McClellan.

The Tigers were coming off a 73-70 triumph over Trumbull last Friday night in Ridgefield.

Chris Knachel, McGarrity and Briody combined for 51 of Ridgefield’s points.

Ahead 31-28 at halftime, Ridgefield gained some breathing room with a big third quarter. Knachel was the driver, contributing 12 points as the Tigers increased their lead to 54-46.

Ridgefield pushed its lead into double figures in the final quarter before Trumbull went on a run in the final minutes to get within three at the end.

Knachel finished with 22 points for Ridgefield, followed by McGarrity with 16 points and Briody with 13 points. McGarrity added nine rebounds and five assists; Knachel had six rebounds; and Briody hit three of the Tigers’ seven 3-pointers.

Amos Grey (eight points), Matt DeLuca (seven), James Rush (five), and Eiben (two) rounded out the scoring for Ridgefield.

Johnny McCain had a game-high 24 points for Trumbull (5-2), hitting five of his eight 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Notes: Senior center Derek Szpakowski returned to the Ridgefield lineup after missing much of last season and the start of this year with knee injuries.