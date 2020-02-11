Ridgefield blasts St. Joseph, 8-0

With Luke Welsh and Will Stewart combining for six goals, the Ridgefield boys hockey team crushed visiting St. Joseph, 8-0, on Monday night at the Winter Garden

The win was the second straight for the Tigers, who improved their record to 10-5 going into the final five games of the regular season.

Welsh scored four goals and added two assists, and Stewart chipped in with two goals and two assists.

Kevin McNicholas contributed a goal and two assists, and Michael Conciatore had one goal.

Michael Bianco finished with three assists, while Henry Luft and Eric Pereira each added two assists and Patrick Rigby had one assist.

Jake Schneider got the start in goal for Ridgefield and made 19 saves.

Welsh led the way in the Tigers’ 5-3 triumph over Trumbull on Saturday at the Winter Garden. The senior forward scored three goals and had one assist.

Stewart and Bianco each added a goal and an assist for Ridgefield, and Will Ruscoe, Chris Hamilton, and McNicholas had one assist apiece.

Ridgefield goalie Matt Silliman stopped 24 shots for the victory in net.

Notes: The Tigers play their next four games on the road before ending the regular season at home against Simsbury on Feb. 24.