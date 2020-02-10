Ridgefield beats John Jay for fifth straight win

A big night on the boards helped the Ridgefield boys basketball team keep rolling.

The visiting Tigers extended their winning streak to five games by beating John Jay, 63-46, last Friday night in Cross River, N.Y. Ridgefield out-rebounded John Jay, 52-30.

Junior forward Matthew Eiben led the Tigers with 17 points and 14 rebounds. Eiben made eight-of-nine shots from the field and hit one-of-three free throws.

Chris Knachel added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists for Ridgefield.

Johnny Briody contributed seven points, and Amos Grey and Drew Gordillo each had six points. Grey also grabbed eight rebounds and supplied five assists.

Luke McGarrity and Matthew Knachel finished with four points apiece, while Derek Szpakowski (two), Matt DeLuca (one) and James Rush (one) also scored for Ridgefield. Rush had eight rebounds and four assists, and McGarrity added six rebounds.

Notes: Ridgefield improved its overall record to 12-2 going into Monday night’s home game against Staples.

The loss was the third straight for John Jay, which is now 8-10 this season.