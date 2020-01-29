Ridgefield beats Darien for fifth straight win

Even though two of its best players (Katie Flynn and Kelly Chittenden) remain sidelined with injuries, the Ridgefield girls basketball team is in the midst of a five-game winnng streak.

The latest victory came Monday night, as the Tigers overcame a four-point first half to beat host Darien, 32-27.

Ridgefield raised its overall record to 8-4 (6-4 in the FCIAC) and moved into a three-way tie with Greenwich and St. Joseph for sixth place in the conference standings.

“It’s been nice to get some confidence after a little bit of a rocky start,” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “I think we’re playing more as a group. We’re sharing the ball and playing really good defense.”

That good defense was on display Monday night. Although the Tigers managed just four points in the opening two quarters, they held Darien under double digits and trailed by only 9-4 at the break.

Ridgefield outscored the Blue Wave, 13-8, in the third quarter to tie the game at 17 and then sank 11 free throws in the final eight minutes to come away with the road win.

Cali Stietzel had 11 points (all in the second half) and Kate Wagner added 10 for the Tigers.

Megan Klosowski went 4-for-4 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished with four points for Ridgefield, which also received two points from Cara Sheafe and one apiece from Siovhan Moroney and Kaya Weiskopf.

Notes: Thirteen players scored points in Ridgefield’s 50-30 road win over McMahon last Friday in Norwalk.

Freshman Emma Trinh led the way with seven points, followed by senior Sabrina Grizzaffi with six points.

Claire Tannian, Kelsi Wilkenloh, Maya Rubio, Moroney, Stietzel, and Klosowski added four points apiece for the Tigers. Harley Zins, Sheafe, Cameron McClellan, and Kate Dowd each had three points, and Weiskopf completed the scoring with one point.