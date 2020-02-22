Ridgefield beats Danbury, advances to FCIAC semis

Seventh-seed Ridgefield and second-seed Danbury came into their FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinal matchup with contrasting styles of play.

Danbury wants to pound the ball inside to its post players, while Ridgefield prefers using speed and outside shooting.

Saturday at Staples, it was Ridgefield’s style winning out.

The Tigers defeated Danbury, 41-29, advancing to the semifinals against third-seed Trumbull on Tuesday at Trumbull.

“I think we are polar opposites. Part of my plan on offense was to stay away from those bigs as best we can and we had to hit some shots,” Ridgefield coach Rob Coloney said. “Danbury is a tremendous team and they kept me up the last few nights thinking about them. We went to an offense to try and neutralize how well they play defense in the middle and we executed the game plan to a T.”

Once Ridgefield took a 4-2 lead early in the first quarter it never trailed again, leading 25-15 at halftime.

The Hatters were able to establish their post players on offense in the second half but never got closer than six points.

“I think we forced too many shots. We were always trying to catch up and when you are doing that, you are never going to catch up,” Danbury coach Jackie DiNardo said. “I thought [Ridgefield] came out with the hot hand from the outside and we didn’t. We are usually better with our zone but [Ridgefield] was able to connect with outside shots.”

Cali Stietzel, Ridgefield. Stietzel scored a game-high 15 points, connecting on three 3-pointers.

“We are so excited (to be going to the semifinals). All of our hard work paid off,” said junior Cali Stietzel, who scored a game-high 15 points for Ridgefield, connecting on three 3-pointers. “We were able to work around the ball and get open shots. I think we are unstoppable. We can be champions if we play that way.”

RIDGEFIELD 41, DANBURY 29

RIDGEFIELD 15 10 7 9—41

DANBURY 6 9 11 3—29

RIDGEFIELD: Cali Stietzel 4 4-6 15; Megan Klosowski 1 0-3 2; Kate Wagner 3 7-8 13; Cameron McClellan 0 0-0 0; Cara Sheafe 1 0-0 2; Sabrina Grizzaffi 0 0-0 0; Katie Flynn 3 0-0 7; Kaya Weiskopf 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 11-18 41

DANBURY: Chloe Perrault 1 0-0 2; Tanisha Cunningham 1 1-2 3; Kianna Perry 4 4-4- 13; Tianna Rogers 2 3-4 7; Viviana Flores 1 0-2 2; Tenley Wallin 1 0-0 2; Amar’Ryi Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 8-12 29

3-point field goals: R—Stietzel 3, Flynn. D—Chittendan

Record: Ridgefield 15-6; Danbury 16-5.