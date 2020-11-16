Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs

Two unbeaten teams won’t get a chance to meet again this season.

The Ridgefield and Staples girls soccer teams were declared FCIAC Central Region co-champs after the title game was postponed last week and subsequently canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at Staples.

“Over the weekend we were informed that Staples [High School] will be on full-remote learning through Thanksgiving... unfortunately the final will not be played,” Ridgefield athletic director Dane Street wrote in an email Monday morning. “Ridgefield and Staples will be co-champs for the season-ending tournament.”

Seeded third for the Central Region tournament, Ridgefield ends the abbreviated season with a 6-0-3 record. Top-seed Staples finishes 7-0-2.

The teams played to two ties during the regular season: 0-0 on Oct. 15 in Ridgefield and 2-2 on Nov. 5 in Westport.