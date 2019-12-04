Ridgefield, Southington play state quarterfinal tonight

Following is the GameTimeCT preview capsule for tonight’s Class LL state quarterfinal football game between Ridgefield and Southington:

No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 Southington

WHERE - Fontana Field, Southington

TICKETS - Adults $10, Students/Senior Citizen $5

RECORDS - Ridgefield 8-2, Southington 9-1

PLAYOFF HISTORY/LAST APPEARANCES - Ridgefield (6-4): lost to Darien in the 2016 Class LL finals, 28-7. Southington (12-10): lost to Fairfield Prep in the 2018 Class LL quarterfinals, 28-21.

PLAYERS TO WATCH - Ridgefield: Sr. QB Owen Matthews; Jr. WR/DB Owen Gaydos; Jr. RB Kai Prohaszka; Sr. DE/G Reid Englert (6-3, 235); Sr. LB Danny Moroney; Jr. LB/RB Xander Scavone; Sr. CB Alex Hanna. Southington: Jr. QB Brady Lafferty; Sr. RB/DB Dillon Kohl; Sr. WR/DB Carter Uhlman; Sr. LB Billy Carr; Jr. OL/DL Ryan Andrews (6-2, 300).

STORYLINES - Ridgefield is back in the playoffs after a two-year absence, following a run to the Class LL championship game in 2016, when it lost to Darien. These two programs met in the Class LL semifinals in 2013, with Southington wiping out Ridgefield, 45-0, en route to the state title. It was the only meeting of the two schools in playoff history.

After winning back-to-back Class LL state titles in 2013 and 2014, the Blue Knights have stumbled a bit in the state playoffs and haven’t returned to the final. They lost to Darien twice, missed the playoffs in 2017, and lost in the first round to Fairfield Prep last year.

Ridgefield quarterback Owen Matthews (3) looks to pass during the football game between Danbury and Ridgefield high schools. Wednesday night, November 27, 2019, at Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield, Conn.

While these teams are traditionally known for their offenses, the 2018 editions have excelled on defense. Ridgefield’s only allowed 122 points (12.2 pg) and Southington just 112 (11.2 pg). Southington’s defense is led by fierce linebacker Billy Carr and emerging junior lineman Ryan Andrews, who stuffed Cheshire on Thanksgiving. Ridgefield is led by defensive end Reid Englert (a Columbia commit), linebacker Danny Moroney, and cornerback Alex Hanna.