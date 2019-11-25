Ridgefield Holiday House Tour returns

Ridgefield’s Holiday House Tour turns nine this year, and will feature six decorated homes — all with ties to Ridgefield High School’s Tiger Hollow multi-sport facility.

The biennial event, which was founded in 2001, is the largest fundraiser for Tiger Hollow stadium and its capital projects. The tour will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.

“Most people don't realize that the tour is a fundraiser,” said Allison Romeo, who will be co-chairing the event along with Erin McMurray. “One home in particular is just a great Ridgefield family. Both parents are alumni and they have three boys all who play sports here in town. Their main reason for being on the tour was to support Tiger Hollow.”

Romeo said that guests will see plenty of Ridgefield pride on the tour — from paw prints in the driveway to a Tigers flag being flown on the flag pole.

“Each home has something unique to offer,” Romeo added. “We always try to include some of the historic homes in Ridgefield as well. The one this year is really cool with a really fun third-floor history.”

The Holiday House Tour is currently searching for volunteers.

“We need over 80 volunteers to run the event that day,” said Romeo. “Each home requires about six volunteers at a time and e run two shifts.”

Without giving away too much, Romeo said that one house on the tour will need even more volunteers than normal.

“We have one home that will require 15 volunteers per shift!” she said.

If getting in the holiday spirit and supporting Tiger Hollow isn’t enough motivation, all volunteers get a discount on tickets for the tour.

To sign up as a volunteers visit: www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0D4AAFA722AAF85-2019

Tickets are $65 and are available for purchase at www.tigerhollow.com.

“Several fabulous Ridgefield homes will be decorated for the season and are waiting for holiday visitors!” said Romeo.

Ridgefield’s Holiday House Tour returns on Friday, Dec. 6. Attendees will tour six homes and support the Tiger Hollow sports complex at Ridgefield High School.