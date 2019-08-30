Ridgefield High tennis player working at U.S. Open

Ridgefield High School student Moera Kamimura was featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered” this week for her role at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Queens, N.Y.

Kamimura, a member of the school’s junior varsity tennis team, has been working the tournament as a ballperson.

Each match has six ballpersons, according to NPR, and Kamimura is in her first year in the role.

“A pair at either end of the court and a pair at the net,” NPR writes. “They have to run after balls out of play, quickly and accurately roll them to the backcourt and give the players towels and balls to serve — all as unobtrusively as possible.”

Kamimura, 14, told NPR’s Jeff Lunden she got selected for callbacks after she tried out for the role earlier this summer.

“Speed is really important,” she said to Lunden on All Things Considered. “And if you can’t run fast, you won’t be able to be at net.”

After making the squad, the Ridgefield native attended three training sessions that covered all potential game situations.

Supervisor Tiahnne Noble is the instructor, according to NPR.

“Our communication is all silent and movements, OK?” Noble said in the piece. “So, you guys need to be switched on and need to be making sure at the end of every point, you’re knowing where all those six balls are. You need to try and be that one step ahead.”

To read the rest of the NPR story titled, “At the U.S. Open, the Ball’s in Their Court — And It’s Their Job to Pick It Up,” click here.