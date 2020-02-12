Ridgefield High seniors moving on to college sports

Ten Ridgefield High seniors who will play college sports were recognized during a signing ceremony Wednesday morning at the school.

Johnny Briody will continue his baseball career at Tufts University. Tufts has won three of the last four NESCAC championships and is a perennial top-20 program in Division III. A high honor roll student, Briody was selected to participate in the Fairfield County Student-Athlete Leadership Conference last Summer.

As a junior centerfielder, Briody earned All-FCIAC East honors and led the conference in stolen bases while batting .364 with a .478 on-base percentage. He played on last spring’s Connecticut Junior All-Star Team (chosen by the Connecticut High School Coaches Association).

Briody also has been a member of the RHS varsity boys basketball team for three years and is a co-captain on this year’s team. The Tigers are the defending FCIAC champions.

Ben Brewster has been accepted into Oberlin College with a commitment to play varsity baseball. Brewster, a left-handed pitcher, played for the Cadets Academy in Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) in 2018 and for the Ridgefield American Legion Post 78 team last summer.

Ridgefield seniors Collin LaCoille, Bobby Arent, Cate Irving, Katherine Lynch, Ben Brewster, Luke McGarrity, Hanna Sotolongo, Sabrina Grizzaffi, Emma Langis, and Johnny Briody (left to right) during a college signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

As a freshman, Brewster was winner of the RHS Tiger Pride Award. He also served as a sports reporter for The Ridgefield Press, covering the RHS football team in 2018.

Cate Irving has committed to play field hockey at Trinity College. Irving is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society. She is also the co-president of SafeRides and vice president of the RHS Class of 2020.

Irving was a four-year varsity field hockey player at RHS and also played ice hockey and lacrosse. She earned the FCIAC Scholar Athlete Award as a junior and was named to the FCIAC All-East Team. As a senior last fall, Irving was a co-captain and led Ridgefield in goals and assists. She made the All-FCIAC first team and the All-State second team.

Colin LaCoille will play baseball at Ursinus College. An honor roll student, LaCoille received Ursinus’s Gateway Scholarship for high-achieving students who meet the college’s academic standards for high school performance and standardized test scores.

He has been a member of the RHS varsity baseball team for the last two years and was the starting shortstop during the 2019 season. LaCoille has also played for the Ridgefield American Legion junior and senior teams. In the off-season, he also has played for Tucci Elite, attending tournaments in the Northeast and helping the team to a first-place finish at the Mid-Summer Classic.

Katherine Lynch has committed to row at Dartmouth College. Lynch is a high-honor roll student and AP Scholar at RHS. Since eighth grade, Lynch has rowed for the Connecticut Boat Club, an all-girls, high-performance youth rowing team based on the Norwalk River in Norwalk.

During her freshman year, Lynch won the USRowing Northeast Regionals and was invited to attend the USRowing Junior Development Camp. Lynch has competed in national regattas, including the Head of the Charles (Cambridge, Mass.) and the San Diego Fall Classic. Last spring, Lynch and her teammates placed third at the USRowing Northeast Regionals, earning a bid to compete at the 2019 Youth National Championships in Florida.

Hanna Sotolongo has signed a national letter of intent to compete for the women’s swim team at Lynn University in Florida. She was a member of the RHS girls varsity team for four years and was a captain for the 2019 season. Sotolongo earned the Tiger Pride award her junior year and has received All-FCIAC second team and All-State honors. She also swims for the Ridgefield Aquatic Club and has multiple top-16 performances in Connecticut.

Luke McGarrity has committed to play men’s basketball at Union College. He is a four-year member of the RHS varsity basketball team and was named captain both his junior and senior seasons. McGarrity is a three-year varsity starter in addition to starting in nine varsity games his freshman season.

He was on the court as a freshman when Ridgefield won the first FCIAC championship in school history, as a sophomore when the team won the FCIAC regular-season championship, and as a junior when the team won its second FCIAC title. McGarrity is the recipient of the Tyler Ugolyn Award, which is given to a player who displays exemplary character, sportsmanship and teamwork on and off the court. He was also chosen to represent RHS at the FCIAC leadership conference and is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society.

Emma Langis has committed to run track at Harvard University. She has been a high-honor roll student since freshman year and is a volunteer coach for the Special Olympics track team. A member of the varsity indoor and outdoor track teams since her freshman year, Langis has earned All-FCIAC, All-State, All-New England, and All-American honors.

She has competed at the New Balance Nationals indoor and outdoor championships and is is a two-time state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and the reigning 2019 New England champion in the event. Last spring, Langis placed third in the New Balance Nationals Emerging Elite 400 hurdles and sixth in the USATF National Junior Olympic Championship 400 hurdles.

Sabrina Grizzaffi has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Bentley University. At RHS, she is a member of the National Honor Society and a high-honor roll student. Grizzaffi is entering her fourth year as a starter on the RHS varsity softball team.

A captain for the upcoming season, Grizzaffi earned All-FCIAC second-team honors in 2018 and 2019 and was named Ridgefield’s Player of the Year in 2019. She also has played on the varsity girls basketball team for three seasons.

Bobby Arent has signed a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Connecticut’s Avery Point Campus. He is a high-honor roll student at RHS.

Arent is entering his fourth year with the RHS baseball program and earned the Tiger Pride award in during the 2018-2019 season. He also is part of the City Angels AAU team that is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico for a tournament this month.