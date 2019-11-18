Ridgefield High athletes sign letters of intent

Eleven Ridgefield High seniors who will play college sports were recognized during a signing ceremony in the school’s library last Thursday morning.

Tess Pisanelli signed a National Letter of Intent to run women’s cross country and track and field at the University of Richmond. Pisanelli is a high honor roll student who plans to major in life sciences.

She was a member of the RHS varsity cross country/track teams for four years and was a co-captain of the 2019 cross country team. She was chosen to be on the National Honor Society, volunteered for SafeRides, WyldLife, and NCL, and has served on the board of student government for four years.

Pisanelli has earned All-FCIAC, All-State, and All-New England Honors. She was part of indoor track relay teams that set school records in the 4x800, 4xMile, and distance medley.

Ray Dearth will continue his academic and athletic careers at Harvard University as a member of the men’s lacrosse team. Dearth is a four-year member of the RHS varsity lacrosse team and has been named captain for the 2020 season.

He was a starter on the team that won the Class L state championship in 2018 and has earned All-FCIAC and All-State honors. Going into the 2020 season, Dearth is ranked 76th on the Inside Lacrosse Top 100 Seniors list.

Dearth also has been the starting goalie for the RHS boys varsity soccer team the last three seasons, serving as a captain this fall. season. Dearth, who volunteers for SafeRides and Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse, plans to major in economics.

Caitlin Slaminko has signed a National Letter of Intent to play women’s lacrosse at Cornell University, where she plans to major in human biology, health, and society. Slaminko is a high honor roll student with a cumulative GPA of 4.525.

Slaminko has been a member of the RHS varsity girls soccer team for four years and was a member of the varsity indoor track team for three years. This spring will also mark her fourth year of playing on the girls varsity lacrosse team.

In both soccer and lacrosse, Slaminko has earned All-FCIAC and All-State honors. She also made the All-FCIAC indoor track team last season. Slaminko is a captain for the RHS girls soccer team this fall and will be a captain on the girls lacrosse team in the spring.

Matthew (Matt) DeLuca has signed a letter of intent to play college baseball at Quinnipiac University in Hamden. DeLuca has a 3.3 GPA and plans to major in mechanical or civil engineering at Quinnipiac.

DeLuca has been a starting pitcher for RHS the last two seasons, compiling an 0.72 ERA with 115 strikeouts in 97 innings. Last spring, he was named to the All-FCIAC and All-State teams. As a sophomore, DeLuca pitched a no-hitter in a game against New Milford. DeLuca also plays on the RHS boys basketball team and was a starter on the squad that won last season’s FCIAC championship.

Simon Jupp has signed a Likely Letter to run track and field at Yale University, where he plans to major in computer science. Jupp has a cumulative GPA of 4.38 at RHS and has been a high honor roll student since his freshman year.

He has been on the RHS indoor and outdoor varsity track teams for three years and has earned All-FCIAC, All-State, and All-New England honors. Jupp has also made appearances at the national level by qualifying for New Balance Nationals Indoor and Outdoor meets.

Reid Englert has committed to play football at Columbia University in New York. He plans to major in pre-med, with a minor in economics. Englert is a four-year high honor roll student at RHS with a cumulative GPA of 3.90.

He is in his fourth season with the RHS football program, starting on the offensive and defensive lines the last two years. Englert was chosen as a 2019 Football University Top Gun and was also named a 2019 Semper Fidelis All-American.

Englert was also a member of the boys lacrosse team that won a state title in 2018. Last spring, he started on the RHS rugby club team that reached the state championship game. Off the field, Englert serves as an RHS SafeRides captain.

Jack Dowd has signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s lacrosse at Lafayette College. Dowd will be a captain for the 2020 RHS boys lacrosse team and has won the program’s Spirit of the Stick award, which honors leadership, hard work and dedication to the team.

Dowd is currently a captain on the RHS varsity football team and plays on the offensive and defensive lines. He is an honor roll student and a member of the RHS investment and key clubs. Dowd also serves on the executive board of SafeRides, has organized and implemented multiple bicycle drives for local charities, and coaches youth football, basketball and lacrosse.

John Mathes has signed a National Letter of Intent to play men’s lacrosse at Lafayette College, where he plans to major in economics and finance. Mathes is a high honor roll student at RHS and a member of the National Honor Society.

He played on the RHS boys lacrosse team that won the 2018 state championship and will be captain for the 2020 season. Last season, he was named to the All-FCIAC All-West Division team. Mathes is a member of the Lion’s Heart Service Organization as well as a coach for the Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse program.

Lexi Held has signed a Letter of Intent to play women’s lacrosse at Ithaca College and plans to major in psychology. Held is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society at RHS, and she has a cumulative GPA of 4.03.

Held has been the starting goalie for the RHS varsity girls lacrosse team since her freshman year and is the program’s all-time career saves leader. As a freshman, Held helped the Tigers reach the FCIAC finals for the first timein program history; as a sophomore, she helped RHS reach the state finals for the first time. Held made the All-State second team last season. She has also played for the RHS varsity girls volleyball team the last two seasons.

Bailey Harriott has signed a Letter of Commitment to play field hockey at Montclair State University, where she plans to study human resources.

Harriott has been a member of the RHS varsity field hockey team for four years and is one of the captains for the 2019 season. She earned All-FCIAC honorable mention last year and was also chosen as the team’s most improved player. Harriott also plays with the Chelsea Piers Connecticut Field Hockey Club, which qualified for and participated in the national indoor tournament.

Bella Carrozza has signed a National Letter of Intent to play field hockey at Providence College. She plans to major in business/marketing with a minor in biology. Carrozza is a a member of the National Honor Society and has a cumulative GPA of 4.2 at RHS.

She is currently in her fourth season with the varsity field hockey team, serving as a captain. Carrozza earned All-FCIAC and All-State (second team) honors following the 2018 season. Carrozza also plays lacrosse at RHS, receiving All-FCIAC honorable mention last spring. She also developed and co-founded summer field hockey clinics for the Ridgefield Youth Field Hockey program.