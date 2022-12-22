Skip to main content
Sports

Rider 77, Marist 71

Cooley 2-5 1-2 7, Ingo 3-5 0-3 6, Gardner 9-20 1-1 21, Harris 4-10 2-2 13, Brickner 3-8 2-2 8, Farris 4-10 0-0 12, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 3, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Salton 0-1 1-2 1, Belton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 7-12 71.

RIDER (5-5)

James 6-7 0-0 13, Ogemuno-Johnson 1-4 2-3 4, Betrand 7-11 4-4 19, Murray 6-16 2-4 17, Powell 1-9 0-0 2, Blue 3-5 1-2 7, Bladen 2-3 1-1 5, Ingraham 2-3 1-1 5, McKeithan 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 1-1 2-2 5, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-17 77.

Halftime_Rider 42-36. 3-Point Goals_Marist 12-31 (Farris 4-8, Harris 3-6, Cooley 2-5, Gardner 2-8, Daughtry 1-3, Brickner 0-1), Rider 6-14 (Murray 3-5, Bakare 1-1, James 1-1, Betrand 1-2, Blue 0-1, Powell 0-4). Rebounds_Marist 36 (Ingo 12), Rider 31 (James 11). Assists_Marist 12 (Gardner 4), Rider 9 (James 3). Total Fouls_Marist 15, Rider 11. A_1,065 (1,950).

More for you
Written By