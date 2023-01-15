Rider 70, Iona 67

Bladen 0-0 0-0 0, James 7-11 1-2 15, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Murray 7-16 5-7 22, Powell 3-12 0-0 6, Bakare 3-3 0-0 9, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-6 0-0 4, Ingraham 2-2 4-4 8, Betrand 0-2 0-0 0, Benson 1-2 0-0 2, McKeithan 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 27-58 10-14 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title