Rider 66, Canisius 64

James 6-7 0-0 12, Ogemuno-Johnson 2-5 3-4 7, Betrand 1-4 0-2 2, Murray 2-16 0-0 4, Powell 4-12 6-7 15, McKeithan 1-3 2-2 4, Ingraham 5-5 2-2 12, Benson 2-3 1-1 6, Blue 1-2 0-0 2, Bladen 1-1 0-0 2, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, Bakare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 14-18 66.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title