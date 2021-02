HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Tucker Richardson and Nelly Cummings scored 17 points apiece as Colgate won its ninth straight game, defeating Boston University 82-72 on Saturday. Jeff Woodward added 15 points for the Raiders. Cummings also had six rebounds, while Woodward posted three assists.

Jordan Burns had 11 points and seven assists for Colgate (10-1, 10-1 Patriot League).