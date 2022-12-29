Rice 81, W. Kentucky 78

Fiedler 7-10 1-2 15, Evee 6-13 8-8 24, Mason 4-9 0-0 10, Olivari 3-15 5-5 14, Sheffield 4-8 3-3 15, Huseinovic 1-5 0-0 3, Lieppert 0-2 0-0 0, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 17-18 81.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title