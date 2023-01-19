Rice 72, North Texas 60

Fiedler 8-11 2-2 18, Evee 0-4 12-13 12, Mason 2-7 0-0 4, Olivari 9-14 4-4 22, Sheffield 3-4 1-2 10, Huseinovic 2-4 0-0 4, Lieppert 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-47 19-21 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title