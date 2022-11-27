Rice 66, Texas A&M 58

Bellamy 5-10 1-2 11, Fisher 4-6 1-2 9, Crosthwait 3-9 0-0 9, Gooden 2-4 3-3 7, Jackson 3-5 3-4 9, Austin 6-15 3-4 16, Hayes 1-1 1-2 3, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Owens-Barnett 1-3 0-0 2, Totals 25-53 12-17 66
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title