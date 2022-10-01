Rhode Island gets 5 turnovers, rolls over Brown 38-10

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes to Caleb Warren, Marques DeShields ran for two touchdowns and Rhode Island rolled to a 38-10 win over Brown on Saturday night.

All the damage was done in the first half as twice the Rams defense stopped the Bears on downs while snagging a pair of interceptions and recovering a fumble. Although Rhode Island was quiet on offense after the break, a third interception, a second fumble recovery and another fourth-down failure stymied the Bears until a late touchdown.