Rhode Island 82, Fordham 79

Moore 3-9 0-0 6, Tsimbila 2-8 3-4 7, Charlton 5-9 1-4 13, Quisenberry 9-16 11-12 33, Rose 3-4 0-0 8, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Novitskyi 2-5 2-2 6, Gray 2-3 2-2 6, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 19-24 79.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title